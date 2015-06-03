PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories on the
* The Obama administration is set to announce that it will
require new rules to cut emissions from airplanes, expanding a
quest to tackle climate change that has included a string of
significant regulations on cars, trucks and power plants. (nyti.ms/1FsUkRb)
* Athens unveiled a plan to unlock financial aid, as
creditors like the European Commission and IMF were working on
their own proposal. (nyti.ms/1HJMAuL)
* The dropping revenue has inspired changes of tactics by
British leaders as well as Scottish nationalists, who had
counted on oil as an economic mainstay. (nyti.ms/1FrTrHQ)
* Nubank, the financial technology start-up founded by a
former partner at Sequoia Capital, said that it had raised $30
million in a new funding round led by Tiger Global Management.
(nyti.ms/1FrTIKM)
* Both the hedge fund billionaire William Ackman and
Herbalife have turned to federal authorities to defend
against each other. (nyti.ms/1JoRUbd)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)