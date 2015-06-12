PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Rupert Murdoch is expected to name his son James to
succeed him as chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
, the sprawling entertainment company that includes
cable and broadcast television networks, film studios and
satellite companies, multiple people briefed on the plans said
on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1C25n2w)
* Twitter Inc said Chief Executive Dick Costolo
will step down on July 1 and Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder,
will be the interim chief executive while the company looks for
a permanent successor. (nyti.ms/1B6IQqp)
* European regulators said that they were beginning an
antitrust investigation into whether Amazon Inc used
its dominant position in the region's e-books market to favor
its own products over rivals. (nyti.ms/1B6JbcN)
* Facebook Inc showed the world its first commercial
version of virtual reality on Thursday and offered tantalizing
hints of how it hopes to turn three-dimensional goggles into a
new kind of computing and communications device. (nyti.ms/1B6Jowt)
* Elliott Management, the $25 billion hedge fund founded by
Paul Singer, sent a public letter to Citrix Systems Inc
on Thursday, urging the software company to cut costs and sell
or spin off a number of its smaller operations to improve its
stock price. (nyti.ms/1B6JCnh)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)