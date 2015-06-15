PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15

June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Just weeks before a crucial debt payment comes due, weekend talks between Greece and its European creditors broke down as both sides refused to soften their long-held bargaining positions. (nyti.ms/1G6CGC8)

* Supported by income from Social Security, pensions and investments, as well as an increasing number of paychecks from delaying retirement, older people not only weathered the economic downturn that began in 2007 but made significant gains, a New York Times analysis of government data has found. (nyti.ms/1G6Dpn7)

* As the sportswear maker Under Armour finds itself in business with two of the hottest athletes in the country, Jordan Spieth and Stephen Curry, it is still figuring out how best to capitalize on those relationships. (nyti.ms/1G6LLed)

* Rent regulations that limit how much landlords can charge for many apartments in New York City and a number of surrounding communities were set to expire on Monday and lawmakers did not appear close to a deal to extend or modify them. (nyti.ms/1G6MlZs) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)