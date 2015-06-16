PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16

June 16 The following are the top stories on the
* Gap Inc announced on Monday that it planned to
close one-fourth of its stores in North America over the next
few years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs, as the brand
struggles to turn around a business mired in a long sales slump.
(nyti.ms/1MH7PRy)
* CVS Health Corp will acquire more than 1,600
pharmacies from Target Corp in 47 states and operate
them under its brand name within Target stores. (nyti.ms/1MHaRoY)
* Goldman Sachs Group is working on a new business
plan to start a consumer lending unit that would offer loans
online. While the unit is still in the early planning stages,
Goldman has ambitious plans to offer loans of a few thousand
dollars to ordinary Americans and compete with Main Street banks
and other lenders.(nyti.ms/1MHb2R2)
* A group of community and labor organizations is accusing
Wal-Mart Stores Inc of inappropriately using the
nonprofit Walmart Foundation to help reduce local opposition to
its expansion efforts in some urban areas like Washington,
Boston, Los Angeles and New York. (nyti.ms/1GJ5khx)
