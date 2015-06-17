PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 17

June 17 The following are the top stories on the
* Starr International, the firm through which Maurice
Greenberg continues to hold a stake in the American
International Group, said on Tuesday that despite
persuading a judge that the government overstepped its bounds in
its 2008 bailout of AIG, it planned to appeal his decision not
to award any monetary damages. (nyti.ms/1BhSeYm)
* U.S. chip makers say that without the Trans-Pacific Trade
Partnership, they will be squeezed out of the growing Asian
market for computer chips by competitors in countries like
China. (nyti.ms/1BhR7I2)
* Greece's prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, on Tuesday
blasted his country's creditors for austerity measures that he
said were humiliating and strangling his people as pressure
mounted on Athens to present reforms in exchange for bailout
funding. (nyti.ms/1BhQaQf)
* As the Federal Reserve edges toward rate increases, some
longtime money managers worry about investors who have entered
new markets since the financial crisis, and have never
experienced the kind of volatility that disrupts trading even
during periods of normal activity. (nyti.ms/1BhQs9K)
* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says two generic
versions of Concerta, an extended-release form of Ritalin for
ADHD, don't measure up to the brand drug. But both are still on
the market. (nyti.ms/1BhRMtc)
