PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 18

June 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* NBC is expected to announce that Brian Williams will move
to a new role primarily at MSNBC, four months after the network
suspended him for exaggerating his experiences during a
helicopter attack in Iraq, according to two people briefed on
the decision. (nyti.ms/1LjPnhH)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and
four other large banks have failed to make long-promised
improvements to their mortgage operations, a federal regulator
said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1LjPtFR)
* Airbnb, which lets users list their homes and apartments
for short-term rentals, is in talks to raise $1 billion in
venture capital which would value the company at $24 billion,
according to a person close to the discussions. (nyti.ms/1LjQ1eV)
* The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday said it
planned to fine AT&T Mobility $100 million, accusing the company
of misleading millions of wireless customers with unlimited data
plans by slowing down their service without adequately informing
them. (nyti.ms/1LjQca6)
* The Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday, following a
meeting of its policy committee, that it plans to raise interest
rates even more slowly than its officials had previously
predicted. (nyti.ms/1LjQk9J)
* Jimmy Lee, a pioneering deal maker and a vice chairman of
JPMorgan Chase & Co, died on Wednesday. He was 62.(nyti.ms/1LjQuxN)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)