PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 19

* Eurozone finance ministers said on Thursday that they had
failed to reach a deal on Greece's international bailout, and
said that time was running out. (nyti.ms/1BrIoD8)
* Richard Zabel, the deputy United States attorney in
Manhattan under Preet Bharara, is stepping down to become
general counsel at Elliott Management, one of Wall Street's
biggest hedge funds. (nyti.ms/1BrIv1q)
* The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a
bill to give President Barack Obama accelerated negotiating
authority to pursue a sweeping, legacy-building trade agreement
with 11 Pacific Rim nations, Part 1 of a complex legislative
strategy devised by Republicans to get a trade package to
Obama's desk after Democrats derailed the measure in the House
last week. (nyti.ms/1d55Pq6)
* Arianna Huffington, a founder of The Huffington Post, has
signed a new four-year contract to remain chairwoman, president
and editor in chief of the publication, ending speculation that
she might leave now that its parent company, AOL Inc,
was acquired by Verizon Communications Inc. (nyti.ms/1d57j3R)
