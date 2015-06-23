PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 23

June 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In the middle of what would become the largest automotive
recall in American history, the Japanese airbag manufacturer
Takata Corp halted global safety audits to save money,
according to internal company emails cited in a report published
on Monday by a Senate committee. (nyti.ms/1GkiZYC)
* Planet Fitness began a sprint toward the stock markets on
Monday, filing for an initial public offering roughly two years
after allying itself with a private equity firm. In the
prospectus, Planet Fitness listed a preliminary $100 million
fund-raising target, a figure meant to determine listing fees.(nyti.ms/1LhSlFx)
* A leading privacy rights group wants the Federal Trade
Commission to prohibit Uber from instituting changes to its
privacy policy that the group says will allow the ride-hailing
app to collect more detailed data about customers' whereabouts
and use their contact lists to send their friends promotional
pitches. (nyti.ms/1K8MfIl)
* The American drug maker Alvogen said on Monday
that a consortium of investors led by the European private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners had agreed to acquire a
controlling stake in the company. (nyti.ms/1K7CvfL)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)