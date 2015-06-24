PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 24

June 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As companies like Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Amazon Inc
and Sears Holdings Corp were moving to
discontinue sales of products tied to the Confederate battle
flag, sales of them were soaring. (nyti.ms/1J3Hgpa)
* The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
come under fire after extensive recalls of faulty Takata Corp
airbags and General Motors Co switches. (nyti.ms/1Het4du)
* Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
said on Tuesday that it would form a new company with a leading
Belgian microelectronics research center and Qualcomm Inc
, the American chip giant, to help it develop and
produce new generations of advanced semiconductors that work as
the brains of numerous electronics products, like smartphones
and servers. (nyti.ms/1N8xVx1)
* A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a preliminary
injunction to halt Sysco Corp's proposed merger with US
Foods Inc, dealing a potentially fatal blow to what
would be a union of the country's two biggest food distribution
companies. (nyti.ms/1K9ov53)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)