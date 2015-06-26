PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 26

June 26 The following are the top stories on the
* The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday
rejected calls to dedicate more airwaves for smaller wireless
carriers in an auction expected next year. Tom Wheeler, the
chairman of the FCC, wrote in a blog post that he wanted to keep
the level sold exclusively to smaller carriers at the level
agreed to last year. T-Mobile US Inc and other smaller
wireless carriers lobbied for months to increase the size. (nyti.ms/1NlcauR)
* The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on
Thursday to a significant expansion of aid to workers displaced
by global competition, sending to President Barack Obama the
second half of a trade package that House Democrats had
dramatically rejected just two weeks ago. (nyti.ms/1CxPLUF)
* Charter Communications Inc, in an attempt to
distinguish itself from Comcast and its failed
takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc, promised federal
regulators on Thursday that a pair of deals totaling $67.1
billion would pose no threat to the growing market for online
video because the combined company's future depended more on
broadband than on its legacy video business. (nyti.ms/1CxOVHz)
* Taylor Swift said on Thursday that she would stream her
latest album, "1989," on Apple Inc's new music service,
apparently ending her brief dispute with the tech giant. (nyti.ms/1SP9KHP)
* For the first time since a crisis erupted over deadly
defects in airbags made by his family's company, the reclusive
chief executive of the Japanese supplier Takata Corp
publicly addressed the issue on Thursday. He offered an apology
but defended Takata's products as fundamentally safe. (nyti.ms/1GvUDLB)
* Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Thursday that it
would recall elastic drawstrings in about 318,000 women's tops
that could snap back and cause eye and face injuries. (nyti.ms/1KePjkH)
* Irate taxi drivers blocked roads, burned tires and
attacked drivers who they thought were working for Uber, the
ride-hailing company, during a day of protests Thursday that
disrupted Paris and slowed traffic to a crawl. The strike in
France is the latest in a series of challenges confronting Uber,
which is based in San Francisco, in a number of European
countries in which it operates. The taxi associations here
oppose the company's efforts to expand its low-cost UberPop
service. (nyti.ms/1NhcJVK)
