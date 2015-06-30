PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 30

June 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Beyond Greece and Puerto Rico, high borrowing is also
bogging down the globally significant economies of Brazil,
Turkey, Italy and China. (nyti.ms/1g4wRjt)
* Seeking to calm a whirlwind of uncertainty that has
battered global markets, opened deep fissures in European unity
and threatened to push Greece out of the eurozone, European
leaders insisted on Monday that a deal was still possible to
settle Greece's spiraling debt crisis. But they gave no
indication that this could happen before Athens runs out of cash
to pay loans due on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1Jm5g75)
* Limited to withdrawing 60 euros a day, Greece's citizens
must decide how to vote in a referendum that could determine
whether they abandon the currency. (nyti.ms/1Jm2yyt)
* Puerto Rico's governor, saying he needs to pull the island
out of a "death spiral," has concluded that the commonwealth
cannot pay its roughly $72 billion in debts, an admission that
will probably have wide-reaching financial repercussions. (nyti.ms/1GLP5N8)
* The SEC on Monday said that private equity giant Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Company breached its fiduciary duty when it
passed along more than $17 million in "broken deal" expenses to
its investors. The action is expected to lay the groundwork for
similar cases in the coming months. (nyti.ms/1dtNdAd)
