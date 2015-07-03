PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 3

July 3 The following are the top stories on the
* The International Monetary Fund, a big Greek creditor,
conceded a point on Thursday that the Athens government has long
been making: Without some reduction in the country's staggering
debt load, Greece has little hope of a sustained economic
recovery. (nyti.ms/1T9nRYB)
* Aetna Inc is near an agreement to buy its smaller
rival Humana Inc for about $34 billion, people briefed
on the matter said on Thursday, in what could be the first in a
series of mergers among the country's big health insurers. (nyti.ms/1GTpq4f)
* An $18.7 billion settlement announced Thursday of all
federal, state and local claims against the oil giant BP Plc
arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill would be
the largest environmental settlement - and the largest civil
settlement with any single entity - in the nation's history,
officials said Thursday. (nyti.ms/1CfkoUh)
* Dollar Tree Inc and Family Dollar Stores Inc
have agreed to sell 330 Family Dollar stores to settle a
complaint that their proposed merger would probably be
anticompetitive, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
(nyti.ms/1RVb2yC)
* Centene Corp, a managed health care company, said
on Thursday that it had agreed to acquire its rival Health Net
Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $6.8 billion,
including the assumption of debt. (nyti.ms/1UfpWns)
* Barnes & Noble Inc, the country's largest
bookstore chain, announced on Thursday that it had appointed a
new chief executive, Ronald Boire. Boire, who is the chief
executive and president of Sears Canada Inc, will start
on Sept. 8. He will succeed Michael Huseby, who will become the
executive chairman of Barnes & Noble Education. (nyti.ms/1C4EekM)
