PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 7

July 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took conciliatory
steps, replacing his finance minister, Germany said it saw no
basis for new negotiations as of yet. Germany continued to
maintain a hard line with Athens on Monday, just a day after
Greek voters decisively rejected a bailout deal from its
creditors. But some European countries showed a willingness to
soften the push for austerity that has proved so contentious.(nyti.ms/1Cj8jgB)
* Global stock markets mostly dropped on Monday but did not
plunge, as investors reacted with muted dismay to the results of
the Greek referendum and showed nervousness about steep declines
in China's stock market over the last three weeks. (nyti.ms/1Hcp1NM)
* With a final accord in sight, the 12 nations negotiating a
trans-Pacific trade agreement linking 40 percent of the global
economy have set a last round of talks for late July on the
remaining issues on the most ambitious trade deal in a
generation. (nyti.ms/1S4GqLg)
* Though it has lately shown signs of a turnaround, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd is once again struggling to
impress with its earnings, missing analyst expectations in a
preliminary report that suggested its operating profit had
fallen for the seventh straight quarter. (nyti.ms/1fj47Uj)
* John Weinberg, a banker whose father and grandfather led
Goldman Sachs for decades, is retiring after his own 32-year
career at the firm. Weinberg, the co-head of Goldman's
investment bank division until last year, is descended from
Sidney Weinberg, who led Goldman in the middle of the last
century, and John L. Weinberg, who led Goldman in the 1970s and
1980s. (nyti.ms/1UuiEwj)
* Goldman Sachs has reshaped its activism defense
practice, days after the senior banker who led the team, William
Anderson, defected to the boutique investment bank Evercore
Partners. As part of the shift, Goldman has expanded the team's
mission beyond helping companies defend themselves against
activist hedge funds to a broader mission of helping them
respond to investor reactions of all kinds. (nyti.ms/1HJxjOx)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)