PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 8

July 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Frustrated European leaders gave Greece until Sunday to
reach an agreement to save its collapsing economy from
catastrophe after an emergency summit meeting on Tuesday ended
without Athens offering a substantive new proposal to resolve
its debt crisis. (nyti.ms/1KMmtd3)
* Congressional Republicans are using the budget process to
try to dismantle President Obama's policies, setting up a fiscal
feud this fall that could lead to a government shutdown. (nyti.ms/1dL4Pb3)
* Irish drug maker Horizon Pharma Plc said on
Tuesday it had made an unsolicited offer to acquire its smaller
U.S. rival Depomed Inc in an all-share deal valued at
about $3 billion, the latest sign of the flurry of deal making
in the drug industry. (nyti.ms/1Rjy4Ex)
* In Ecuador, Pope Francis declared that the country must
resist exploiting natural riches for "short-term benefits," an
implicit rebuke of President Rafael Correa's policies. (nyti.ms/1H9vxCx)
* Exor Spa, an Italian investment company, is
seeking to sway PartnerRe Ltd investors to support its
unsolicited offer over a merger agreement with Axis Capital
Holdings Ltd. (nyti.ms/1Rjza37)
* With an eye toward the mainstream success of gay-themed
films like "Philadelphia," Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
has secured the rights to make a movie about the Supreme Court
case that effectively legalized same-sex marriage. (nyti.ms/1JNBmvs)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)