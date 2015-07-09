PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 9

July 9 Following are the top stories on the New
York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facing unknown consequences if Greece is pushed out of the
euro zone, citizens are buying appliances and jewelry, and even
prepaying their taxes. (nyti.ms/1NPLrpQ)
* International Business Machines Corp said on
Thursday that it had made working versions of ultradense
computer chips, with roughly four times the capacity of today's
most powerful chips. (nyti.ms/1LTrzUh)
* Microsoft Corp will shed more than 6 percent of
its workers and take a charge against earnings related to its
acquisition of Nokia's smartphone business. (nyti.ms/1dLT8kk)
* Hedge funds that used a strategy to claim billions of
dollars in tax savings will face new scrutiny from the
government, according to guidance issued by the Internal Revenue
Service on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1IKOUGL)
* Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was shut down for
hours on Wednesday as the exchange tried to cope with what
appeared to be a technical malfunction. (nyti.ms/1Mf0KaW)
* Despite further efforts by Beijing to calm trading, shares
plunged on Wednesday, extending a rout that began last month. (nyti.ms/1LXDrFQ)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)