PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 24

* Three people were killed and seven more were injured when
a man opened fire in a movie theater in Lafayette, Louisiana, on
Thursday night, officials said. The gunman was one of the dead.
* The sale of the FT Group to Japanese media company Nikkei
comes after the financial newspaper's British owner, Pearson Plc
, decided to focus on its growing education business.
The price was an eye-popping $1.3 billion, one of the biggest
* Turkey plunged into the fight against the Islamic State on
Thursday, rushing forces into the first direct combat with its
militants on the Syrian border and granting permission for
American warplanes to use two Turkish air bases for bombarding
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it had filed with
regulators to spin off Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car
maker, in an initial public offering in the United States. The
automaker said that it would seek to list the shares of the
business, to be known as Ferrari N.V., on the New York Stock
* Two inspectors general have asked the Justice Department
to open a criminal investigation into whether Hillary Rodham
Clinton mishandled sensitive government information on a private
email account she used as secretary of state, senior government
* Two men in Florida accused in an illegal Bitcoin operation
and three in Israel charged in a stock scheme are being
investigated in the breach at JPMorgan Chase and Co last
* McDonald's Corp reported a 13 percent drop in
earnings, to $1.2 billion, as customers reacted coolly to its
* The Electronic Sports League said it would start testing
players for performance-enhancing drugs, a regulation move that
