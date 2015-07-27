PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 27

July 27 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is in
advanced talks to buy the generic drug division of Allergan Plc
for about $45 billion, a person briefed on the matter
said on Saturday. A deal could be announced as soon as Monday,
the person said, though talks are continuing and could still
fall apart. (nyti.ms/1MR28B2)
* Economists working for a group of hedge funds and other
firms with major investments in Puerto Rican bonds said Sunday
night that the government could solve its debt crisis largely by
stepping up tax collections and obtaining additional financing
over the next two years. (nyti.ms/1MR2l7g)
* In their most aggressive crackdown yet on auto safety,
federal regulators on Sunday levied a record penalty of $105
million against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for failing
to complete 23 safety recalls covering more than 11 million
vehicles. (nyti.ms/1U1xyZx)
* Podcast networks like Gimlet Media and Panoply are
increasingly relying on a funding model that asks reporters and
hosts to help create ads or endorse advertisers' products. (nyti.ms/1KsMg7o)
