PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 30

* United Parcel Service Inc said it will buy as much
as 46 million gallons of renewable diesel over the next three
years, helping the company reach a goal of displacing 12 percent
of the petroleum-based fuels in its ground fleet by 2017. (nyti.ms/1H2Flx0)
* The Belgian chemical company Solvay SA said that
it had agreed to acquire its American rival Cytec Industries Inc
for $5.5 billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1KzWINm)
* The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said that it
had sold $2.2 billion in shares of the Citizens Financial Group
Inc, an American retail bank, in a larger-than-expected
offering as it further reduces its stake in the lender. (nyti.ms/1SiF2Kd)
* The private-equity firm Lone Star Funds has agreed to
acquire the British property investment company Quintain Estates
and Development Plc for 700 million pounds, or about
$1.1 billion, in cash, the companies said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1SiF8BC)
* Dan Fellman, one of Hollywood's most experienced movie
distribution executives, beginning his studio career in 1964 and
recently playing an influential role in the digital
transformation of the exhibition business, said on Tuesday that
he would leave Warner Bros at the end of the year. (nyti.ms/1LYQvep)
