PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 30

July 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* United Parcel Service Inc said it will buy as much as 46 million gallons of renewable diesel over the next three years, helping the company reach a goal of displacing 12 percent of the petroleum-based fuels in its ground fleet by 2017. (nyti.ms/1H2Flx0)

* The Belgian chemical company Solvay SA said that it had agreed to acquire its American rival Cytec Industries Inc for $5.5 billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1KzWINm)

* The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said that it had sold $2.2 billion in shares of the Citizens Financial Group Inc, an American retail bank, in a larger-than-expected offering as it further reduces its stake in the lender. (nyti.ms/1SiF2Kd)

* The private-equity firm Lone Star Funds has agreed to acquire the British property investment company Quintain Estates and Development Plc for 700 million pounds, or about $1.1 billion, in cash, the companies said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1SiF8BC)

* Dan Fellman, one of Hollywood's most experienced movie distribution executives, beginning his studio career in 1964 and recently playing an influential role in the digital transformation of the exhibition business, said on Tuesday that he would leave Warner Bros at the end of the year. (nyti.ms/1LYQvep) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)