PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 31

* SunGard is in talks to sell itself to Fidelity National Information Services Inc, a big service provider for banks, people briefed on the matter said on Thursday. Such a deal could value SunGard at more than $8 billion, one of those people said. (nyti.ms/1OS2d91)

* Wells Fargo & Co announced on Thursday that it was ending all mortgage marketing services and desk rental agreements with builders and real estate brokers. These arrangements are widespread throughout the highly competitive mortgage industry, where lenders scrap to find eligible borrowers. (nyti.ms/1fNvUf5)

* Fitness chain SoulCycle filed for an initial public offering on Thursday, hoping to take advantage of swelling interest in workouts. (nyti.ms/1MWRvfW)

* The European private equity firm PAI Partners said on Thursday that it had signed an agreement to sell the air cargo services company Swissport International to the owner of Hainan Airlines of China for 2.7 billion Swiss francs, or about $2.8 billion. (nyti.ms/1IO6zyU)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)