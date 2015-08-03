PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 3

Aug 3 The following are the top stories on the
* On Monday, U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to
unveil his signature climate change policy, a set of
Environmental Protection Agency regulations designed to sharply
reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the nation's power plants.
If the plan survives legal challenges, it could lead to the
closing of hundreds of polluting coal-fired power plants, freeze
future construction of such plants and lead to an explosion in
production of wind and solar energy. (nyti.ms/1E4i39X)
* AT&T Inc is making a new nationwide offering, the
first of its kind, that combines television and wireless phone
service for $200 a month for the first 12 months. The
announcement of this package, available to customers starting
Aug. 10, came a little more than a week after AT&T closed its
$48.5 billion takeover of satellite company DirecTV, forming the
country's largest television distributor, with about 26 million
subscribers. (nyti.ms/1KKU2MV)
* Microsoft Corp has agreed to invest in Uber
Technologies Inc, according to people with knowledge
of the matter, as part of a funding round that values the
ride-hailing company at around $51 billion. (nyti.ms/1MFzl4x)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)