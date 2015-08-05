PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 5

Aug 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* General Electric Co is announcing on Wednesday a
push into computer-based services, connecting sensors that are
on machines to distant computing centers where data will be
scanned for insights around things like performance, maintenance
and supplies. The company plans to spend about $500 million
annually building the business, according to the executive in
charge. (nyti.ms/1W0DtQv)
* Shire Plc, which last year had sought to sell
itself to AbbVie Inc, disclosed that its $30 billion
offer for the biopharmaceutical company Baxalta Inc
had been rebuffed last month. The rejection of the offer was
affirmed later on Tuesday, as Baxalta said that its board and
advisers had reviewed Shire's proposal and concluded that it
"significantly undervalues" the biopharmaceutical company. (nyti.ms/1hiHsYV)
* After more than a decade under private equity ownership,
and two different sets of investors, Neiman Marcus - home to
$10,000 gowns and sometimes outlandish Christmas presents - is
preparing to head back to the stock market. The high-end
retailer filed on Tuesday for an initial public offering, paving
the way for its current owners to exit after their $6 billion
takeover of the company just under two years ago. (nyti.ms/1hiHvUy)
* Netflix Inc announced on Tuesday that it was
starting an unlimited leave policy for new mothers and fathers
for the first year after the birth or adoption of a child. As
part of the new maternity and paternity policy, employees will
receive their normal pay. They will be able to return to work
part time or full time, and they may also return to work and
then take additional time off, if needed. (nyti.ms/1KPpgCB)
* To oversee international expansion, the Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd is turning to a former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc executive who has long worked with the Chinese
Internet giant. Alibaba on Tuesday named Michael Evans, who
already serves on its board, as its president. (nyti.ms/1Ijl4Hu)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)