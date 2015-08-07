PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 7

Aug 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The American fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc
said on Thursday that it had agreed to acquire several
European and North American operations and a global distribution
business from OCI NV of the Netherlands for $8
billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/1OUsfaW)
* As Informatica Corp closes its $5.3 billion sale
to private equity on Thursday, the enterprise software maker
would count two of its big technology partners as new investors
as well. Joining Permira and the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board in buying Informatica are Microsoft Corp and
Salesforce Ventures. The two will join the biggest leveraged
buyout of the year to date, taking ownership stakes in the
company, whose products combine and analyze customers' data. (nyti.ms/1SXgcQD)
* IBM Corp said on Thursday morning that it was
buying Merge Healthcare Inc, a medical-imaging software
company, for $1 billion. When IBM set up its Watson health
business in April, it began with a couple of smaller medical
data acquisitions and industry partnerships with Apple Inc
, Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic Plc.
(nyti.ms/1IRr0sW)
* The activist hedge fund Elliott Associates has sold shares
in Samsung C&T Corp, the South Korean construction
company, after Elliott failed to block an $8 billion merger with
another Samsung affiliate, Cheil Industries Inc. (nyti.ms/1P9J7eu)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)