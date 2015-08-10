PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 10

Aug 10 The following are the top stories on the
* Trailers and TV ads are tough marketing tools to use in
China, but the service Mtime offers packages to help American
filmmakers reach a huge, and quickly growing, audience. (nyti.ms/1EiHtAY)
* Finland has a surplus of tech workers, who were left
jobless after a series of layoffs at Nokia and
Microsoft Corp. How to solve this problem has left
policy makers and tech companies trying to turn Nokia's and
Microsoft's pain into Finland's gain.(nyti.ms/1TiWd9L)
* Companies without deep pockets and connections are coming
up with roundabout ways to get a piece of the action. While
other investors paid dearly to buy a piece of Airbnb, Pier 88
did not invest directly in the privately held online home-rental
company. Instead, Pier 88 put money into HomeAway, a publicly
traded Internet company that competes with Airbnb, but has a
market capitalization of just $2.95 billion. (nyti.ms/1DGuRsd)
* Under everyone's noses, the competitive video game scene
has gotten huge, with more than 113 million fans globally by
some estimates. Still, it has not totally hit the mainstream in
most parts of the world. The very name that competitive gaming
goes by - e-sports - is enough to send die-hard sports fans into
a fury. (nyti.ms/1gW3pNy)
* Ad-blocking software, which allows people to remove online
advertising by downloading a plug-in to many popular Internet
browsers, will lead to almost $22 billion of lost advertising
revenue this year, according to a report put together by Adobe
and PageFair, a Dublin-based start-up that helps companies and
advertisers recoup some of this lost revenue. (nyti.ms/1L0Cr3P)
