PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 11

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The majority of Spain's new jobs are part-time and offer low wages, experts say, and some employees are expected to do hours of unpaid work. (nyti.ms/1PhLgF2)
* Google Inc is reorganizing under a new name - Alphabet - and separating its moneymaking businesses from the moonshot ones. (nyti.ms/1TiGqx2)
* Warren Buffett's $354 billion industrial empire, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday that it would buy Precision Castparts Corp for $32 billion. (nyti.ms/1IVc4Wm)
* The investment arm of Guggenheim Partners has agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to disclose a $50 million loan by a client to one of its senior executives. (nyti.ms/1UzYU9p)
* Shake Shack, one of the many upstart burger chains that are redefining the American fast-food hamburger, reported quarterly sales on Monday that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The company's same-store sales, or what it calls "same-shack sales," grew 12.9 percent compared with 4.5 percent in the same quarter last year. (nyti.ms/1IGwpiN)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.