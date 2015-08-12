PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Greek government on Tuesday appeared to be on the
verge of clinching a deal for a new international bailout worth
as much as $95 billion in exchange for accepting harsh austerity
terms and making sweeping changes to the way the country does
business. Even if it becomes final, the bailout deal would grant
Greece billions of euros in fresh aid to avoid an imminent
default but would not help revive the Greek economy. (nyti.ms/1f6LHF1)
* A consortium of investors led by the private equity firm
the Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire the data storage
company Veritas Technologies from Symantec Corp for $8
billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1J1pg0j)
* Eight days after it defaulted on bond payments for the
first time, the government of Puerto Rico said on Tuesday that
it planned to issue $750 million more in bonds for an array of
construction and maintenance projects. (nyti.ms/1L53BGS)
* General Electric Co continued its campaign to
shrink its huge finance arm, announcing on Tuesday that it will
sell its health care lending business to Capital One Financial
Corp for about $9 billion. (nyti.ms/1MnhJeL)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)