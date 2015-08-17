PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 17

Aug 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Burdened by weaker consumer spending and exports, Japan's economy contracted in the second quarter, government data showed on Monday, the first such setback since a short but painful recession last year. The Cabinet Office said gross domestic product fell at an annualized rate of 1.6 percent in the three months through June. (nyti.ms/1Nch8ga)

* Chancellor Angela Merkel said she expected the International Monetary Fund to participate in the new bailout for Greece as Germany's Parliament prepared to vote on the package this week. (nyti.ms/1K12pmc)

* A position paper that appeared on Donald Trump's website centered on three principles: building a wall on the border and getting the Mexican government to help pay for it; enforcing the law; and making economic improvements. (nyti.ms/1hhfPjd)

* The National Security Agency's ability to spy on vast quantities of Internet traffic passing through the United States has relied on its extraordinary, decades-long partnership with a single company: the telecom giant AT&T Inc. While it has been long known that American telecommunications companies worked closely with the spy agency, newly disclosed NSA documents show that the relationship with AT&T has been considered unique and especially productive. (nyti.ms/1DYIdQT)

* When Apple Inc introduced its new streaming service, Apple Music, at the end of June, one of the big questions hanging over it was whether it could compete with outlets like Spotify to deliver blockbuster results for big new albums. In Apple Music's first major test, the answer is a qualified yes. Dr. Dre's album "Compton: A Soundtrack" had 25 million streams around the world in its first week, and also sold nearly half a million downloads through Apple's iTunes store, Apple executives said on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1NzTqHA) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)