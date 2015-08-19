PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The first prescription drug - Addyi from Sprout
Pharmaceuticals - to enhance women's sexual drive won regulatory
approval on Tuesday, clinching a victory for a lobbying campaign
that had accused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of gender
bias for ignoring the sexual needs of women. (nyti.ms/1gVVwXO)
- The Obama administration on Tuesday proposed the first
federal regulations requiring the nation's oil and gas industry
to cut emissions of methane as part of an expanding and
increasingly aggressive effort to combat climate change. (nyti.ms/1hLDS9X)
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc cut its annual profit forecast
on Tuesday, saying the costs of raising wages for a half-million
workers were weighing down its bottom line. (nyti.ms/1gW350A)
- Hackers claim to have made good on their threat to release
data they stole in a breach last month of the company behind
Ashley Madison, the popular online dating website aimed at
people hoping to cheat on their spouses. (nyti.ms/1Jhhyzc)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)