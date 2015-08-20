PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 20

Aug 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal Reserve officials are struggling to get
comfortable with the persistent sluggishness of price inflation
as they move toward raising interest rates later this year. (nyti.ms/1TUDR4z)
- With oil prices collapsing and companies in retrenchment,
a federal auction for drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico on
Wednesday attracted the lowest interest from producers since
1986. (nyti.ms/1NmsQ7Y)
- The district attorneys of San Francisco and Los Angeles
said Wednesday that background checks used by Uber Technologies
Inc failed to uncover the criminal records of 25
drivers in the two cities. (nyti.ms/1hNtKNN)
- McDonald's Corp long ago went global. Lately, the
anti-McDonald's campaign has started following it around the
world. The union-led effort to raise wages and organize workers
at fast-food chains in the United States is expanding its focus
beyond organized protests at home. (nyti.ms/1E6KBFp)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)