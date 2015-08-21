PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 21

Aug 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Stock markets around the world plummeted on Thursday, signaling that investors have not gotten over the shock of China's devaluation last week and remain nervous about the health of the global economy. (nyti.ms/1WIsHPa)

- Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece called Thursday for new national elections in a bid to consolidate his power and press ahead with the 86 billion euro bailout plan he agreed to with European creditors. (nyti.ms/1fu7MxB)

- Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which on Tuesday won regulatory approval for the first pill to aid a woman's sex drive, will be acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International for about $1 billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1PpfBRn)

- Less than a week after emerging as a big investor in Sysco Corp, the activist investor Nelson Peltz has gained seats on the food service company's board. Sysco said on Thursday that it had added Peltz and Josh Frank, another executive at Trian Fund Management, as its newest corporate directors. (nyti.ms/1EGyZni)

