PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 28

Sept 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Netflix Inc plans to announce on Monday that it has landed global streaming rights to 'Jane the Virgin', the critically acclaimed CW telenovela about a virgin who ends up accidentally pregnant; 'Zoo', the CBS thriller about violent animal attacks; and the post-apocalyptic drama 'Colony'. (nyti.ms/1PIzbbQ)

- India and its 1.25 billion residents have become the hottest growth opportunity - the new China - for American Internet companies. Blocked from China itself or frustrated by the onerous demands of its government, companies like Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Twitter Inc, as well as start-ups and investors, see India as the next best thing. (nyti.ms/1NWc0M6)

- Gary Reback, who persuaded the federal government to bring a case against Microsoft Corp in the 1990s, is now pursuing a case against Google Inc. Brussels has become the venue of choice for United States antitrust lawyers and technology companies, which find European authorities more receptive to their complaints that Google is using the power of its search business to snuff out competitors. (nyti.ms/1h1wWEC)

- The pledges that countries are making to battle climate change would still allow the world to heat up by more than 6 degrees Fahrenheit, a new analysis shows, a level that scientists say is likely to produce catastrophes ranging from food shortages to widespread extinctions of plant and animal life. (nyti.ms/1FuJpMY)

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)