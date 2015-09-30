PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 30

Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday of the large positions that mutual funds in the United States have built in high-yielding bonds issued by risky companies in America and in emerging markets around the world. The warning comes at a time of increased nervousness about China and other emerging markets like Brazil. (nyti.ms/1LNZUog)

- Drawn by better fuel economy and lower prices, European consumers have long leaned toward diesel, even with the ecological drawbacks. (nyti.ms/1VqAWvW)

- Just days after China and the United States hailed a high-level agreement limiting cyberattacks, a former commander of one of the Chinese military's top hacking units lashed out at American Internet policy, in a sign of how far apart Beijing and Washington remain on technology issues. (nyti.ms/1LjjB8I)

- Robert Wolf, the financier who is a confidant of President Obama, is raising his bet on an industry that has already drawn names like Amazon.com and GoPro Inc and top venture capital firms like Accel Partners and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. Wolf's advisory firm plans to announce on Wednesday that it is spinning off its drone-services arm into a separate company. (nyti.ms/1MZDjqp)

- Puerto Rican officials seeking a way out of more than $72 billion of debt were told by a Senate panel the numbers they were using to make their case were too sketchy to persuade lawmakers to help. (nyti.ms/1KQSRXy) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)