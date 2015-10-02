PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 2

Oct 2 The following are the top stories on the
- The United Automobile Workers union plans to resume
discussions with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles after nearly
two-thirds of the company's hourly workers rejected a proposed
new contract which included wage increases and bonuses but
failed to put a cap on the number of lower-paid workers.
- Amazon said that it would stop selling devices from Apple
Inc and Google Inc that compete with its own
streaming media players. The unusual move for Amazon is not
about retail sales, but rather about shoring up its Fire TV
streaming devices, which are crucial to its vision for the
future.
- With Germany's biggest corporation, Volkswagen AG
, undergoing the worst crisis in its modern history,
new questions are being raised about what some see as the
too-cozy relationship between Germany's leaders and its auto
industry.
- Bayer AG said it would lower the expected price
range for the planned initial public offering of its polymer
business, Covestro AG, amid a volatile period in global
stock markets.
- German prosecutors looking into possible criminal fraud in
the Volkswagen AG's emissions scandal backtracked
from earlier statements and said that there was no formal
investigation of Martin Winterkorn, who was chief executive of
the automaker until his resignation a week ago.
- A new front opened in Puerto Rico's debt battle as the
island's powerful Government Development Bank went to court,
seeking $400 million in local property tax revenue it said was
being illegally held by a local collection agency.
- Under growing pressure to join in an international accord
to battle climate change, India announced its long-term plan to
reduce its rate of planet-warming greenhouse gas pollution and
to aggressively ramp up its production of solar power,
hydropower and wind energy.
