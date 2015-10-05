PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 5

Oct 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Volkswagen AG began installing software
devised to cheat on emissions tests in 2008 after realizing that
a new diesel engine, developed at great expense, could not meet
pollution standards in the United States and other countries,
people with knowledge of the automaker's internal inquiry said
on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1M5tYff)
- The 2008 financial crisis convinced most people in the
world of central banking that it would be a good idea to try to
prevent that kind of thing from happening again. But policy
makers have made little progress in figuring out how they might
actually do so, a troubling reality highlighted at a conference
that ended over the weekend at the Federal Reserve Bank of
Boston. (nyti.ms/1Oea3ed)
- An investor group led by Ryan Kavanaugh reached a deal to
acquire all of Relativity Media's assets except its television
business, Relativity said. (nyti.ms/1j8NVqn)
- Albertsons Companies Inc, one of the biggest
supermarket chains in the United States, set the price range for
its initial public offering on Friday, saying it plans to raise
as much as $1.9 billion. (nyti.ms/1iXI0Up)
