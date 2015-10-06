PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 6

Oct 6 The following are the top stories on the
- The United States, Japan and 10 other Pacific Rim nations
on Monday reached final agreement on the largest regional trade
accord in history, teeing up what could be the toughest fight
President Obama will face in his final year in office: securing
approval from Congress. (nyti.ms/1VAeqpL)
- DuPont said on Monday afternoon that Chief
Executive Ellen Kullman, who is 59, would step down on Oct. 16,
while conceding that it would have to cut its earnings forecast
and accelerate a cost-cutting plan. (nyti.ms/1RrLfzo)
- Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has acquired a $2.5
billion stake in General Electric Co, seeking to reboot
the stock after what the activist investor called a "tough
decade" of performance. (nyti.ms/1OSXUNt)
- Apparently looking to exploit the collapse of oil prices,
Suncor Energy Inc, the largest integrated energy company
in Canada, announced a hostile takeover bid for Canadian Oil
Sands Ltd on Monday that it valued at C$6.6 billion
dollars. (nyti.ms/1Q350ME)
- The Swiss food giant Nestle SA said on Monday
that it was in "advanced discussions" with R&R Ice Cream of
Britain to form a joint venture that would combine some of
Nestle's international ice cream operations with R&R. (nyti.ms/1RrMgYc)
- The British government said on Monday that it planned to
sell a 2 billion pound ($3.03 billion) stake in the Lloyds
Banking Group to retail investors in the spring, as it prepares
to exit ownership of the lender. (nyti.ms/1M967eG)
- American Apparel Inc, the onetime arbiter of
made-in-America cool, filed for bankruptcy protection early
Monday, its business crippled by huge debts, a precipitous fall
in sales, employee strife and a drawn-out legal battle with the
retailer's ousted founder, Dov Charney. (nyti.ms/1RrMpeo)
($1 = 0.6595 pounds)
