PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 8

- Dell Inc is in advanced talks to buy EMC, people
briefed on the matter said on Wednesday, potentially uniting two
stalwarts of the technology industry as each faces pressure to
revive its business prospects. (nyti.ms/1Gx9qWV)
- Anheuser-Busch said it had offered to pay about
$104 billion to acquire its rival, but SABMiller said
the new approach still undervalued the company.(nyti.ms/1PjqmXW)
- Contract talks continued on Wednesday at Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles , as tens of thousands of workers
prepared for a possible strike if an agreement was not reached
by a late-night deadline set by the United Automobile Workers
union. (nyti.ms/1Lj7mah)
- Security experts were still looking through the systems of
LoopPay - a Samsung Electronics Co Ltd subsidiary
that was the target of a sophisticated attack by a group of
Chinese hackers - but said there was no indication that the
South Korean electronics giant's systems had been infiltrated.(nyti.ms/1Q9jpaa)
- The head of Volkswagen's American business
knew about a potential emissions problem with the company's
vehicles in spring 2014, earlier than previously acknowledged by
top management in the United States.(nyti.ms/1VFTecP)
- The New York Times Co released a strategy memo to its
staff on Wednesday outlining an ambitious plan to double digital
revenue to $800 million in 2020 from $400 million in 2014, in
part through a focus on increasing subscriptions and engagement
with its most loyal readers. (nyti.ms/1Onai8l)
