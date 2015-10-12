PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 12

Oct 12 The following are the top stories on the
- The International Monetary Fund, the host of last week's
meetings in Peru, and the first line of defense in bailing out
emerging-market nations that run short of cash, has said that
the Federal Reserve should refrain from an interest rate
increase in light of the weak global economy.(nyti.ms/1OvzMz1)
- ChemRisk is locked in a legal fight with two activists who
published an unpaid article in The Huffington Post about the
company's work related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. (nyti.ms/1R6n8FM)
- Mississippi, which has some of the highest rates of
attrition from the insurance marketplace this year, is symbolic
of the challenge facing the exchanges: keeping the customers
they have. (nyti.ms/1OvAFHH)
- On Monday, Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop will
introduce legislation to legalize the use of all short-term
sleepover web services, like Airbnb and HomeAway. The
law is expected to be approved by November. (nyti.ms/1Pp2Hp5)
- Under pressure from the British government, the LetterOne
Group, an investment vehicle led by the Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman, said on Sunday that it had sold oil and natural
gas assets in the British North Sea for about $750 million to
Ineos, a Switzerland-based petrochemical company with no
previous experience operating oil and gas fields. (nyti.ms/1GDIeWg)
