PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 14

Oct 14 Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen said it would revamp the technology it uses for controlling diesel exhaust in future models as it struggles to overcome an emissions cheating scandal that has battered its reputation and threatened its financial stability. (nyti.ms/1jxuRSo)

- Daniel Tarullo is the second Fed governor to suggest the U.S. Fed should wait until next year to raise interest rates, coming after Lael Brainard on Monday.(nyti.ms/1LMNChD)

- Twitter Inc announced that it was laying off as many as 336 employees, or 8 percent of its work force, to streamline and refocus as it tries to find ways to attract new users to its social network.(nyti.ms/1Ovkz2j)

- JPMorgan Chase, the nation's largest bank by assets, said that revenue fell in all its major business lines in the quarter from both the previous quarter and the quarter a year earlier. That left overall revenue down 6 percent, to $23.5 billion, from a year ago - a sharper decline than analysts had expected.(nyti.ms/1NFPBED)

- In another sign of tension between Tribune Publishing and its two California newspapers, executives at the papers have disputed the company's decision last month to adjust its revenue projections downward for the final quarter of 2015, and cite the papers' performance as the reason for the revision.(nyti.ms/1k3NmhI)

(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)