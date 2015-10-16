PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 16

Oct 16 Following are the top stories on the New
York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Nevada regulators ruled that playing daily fantasy sports
should be considered gambling, not a game of skill, and ordered
websites like DraftKings and FanDuel to stop operating
immediately. (nyti.ms/1GJs2Tv)
- After the government ordered the company to recall cars in
Germany to fix deceptive software, Volkswagen
expanded the effort to the entire European Union. (nyti.ms/1MGhGue)
- Goldman Sachs Group said that both its revenue and
its profit declined more sharply than expected as the bank
struggled with volatility in the financial markets. Goldman was
hit particularly hard by the large investments it held in its
own portfolio - a part of the bank that had generally done well
in recent years. (nyti.ms/1VVX6f4)
- Y Combinator, a so-called start-up incubator, has long
been known as a Silicon Valley hub for promising technologists
who want to turn budding ideas into adolescent companies. To
that end, Y Combinator announced on Thursday that it had raised
a $700 million fund aimed at investing in later-stage
companies.(nyti.ms/1VVXdqU)
- Lawyers suing General Motors over a defective
ignition switch sent a letter to federal prosecutors in New York
on Thursday, saying that the carmaker might have violated the
terms of a deferred-prosecution agreement it has with the
Justice Department. (nyti.ms/1KcvhD2)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)