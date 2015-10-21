PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 21

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Luxury carmaker Ferrari NV priced its initial public offering on Tuesday at $52 a share, the top end of an expected price range, raising more than $894 million for its corporate parent, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. (nyti.ms/1MSShgV)
- Yum Brands Inc, the restaurant company that owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, said on Tuesday that it intended to split off its Chinese operations into a separate company.(nyti.ms/1hRQXxD)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to completing a deal to spin off a large private equity unit that has operated within the bank, a person briefed on the deal said on Tuesday. The deal would push Highbridge Capital Management's $22 billion private equity portfolio outside JPMorgan, though the bank would keep a minority stake, the person said. (nyti.ms/1Ln4FTW)
- Credit Agricole SA, the big French bank suspected of transferring billions of dollars on behalf of Iran and other countries, has agreed to pay $787 million to resolve an array of investigations, state and federal authorities announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1LCGuPh)
- Genetic testing company 23andMe is announcing on Wednesday that it will begin providing customers with health information again, though much less than before and with FDA approval. The company became a Silicon Valley sensation by providing consumers with health and ancestry information based on a sample of their saliva, but suffered a setback when the FDA told it to stop presenting health data in 2013. (nyti.ms/1RmVzrY) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.