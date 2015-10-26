PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 26

Oct 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Japan's economy has contracted so many times in the last few years that the meaning of recession has started to blur. If an economy is shrinking almost as often as it is growing, what does any single downturn say about its health? Now Japan appears to be faltering again. (nyti.ms/1Lw8Mgz)

- Facebook's rocky experience since it brought stripped-down Internet access to India shows that good intentions and technological savvy are not enough. (nyti.ms/1MNQWmZ)

- The Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, said he would decide whether Southeast Asia's largest economy would join the United States-led Pacific trade agreement after his meeting with President Barack Obama at the White House on Monday. (nyti.ms/1GrXKdy)

- Russian submarines and spy ships are aggressively operating near the vital undersea cables that carry almost all global Internet communications, raising concerns among some American military and intelligence officials that the Russians might be planning to attack those lines in times of tension or conflict. (nyti.ms/1k3UpXp)

- A person briefed on the Volkswagen inquiry said it is going beyond those responsible for installing illegal software to include managers who may have learned of the deception and failed to take appropriate action. (nyti.ms/206IadG) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)