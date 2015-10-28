PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 28

Oct 28 The following are the top stories on the
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Tuesday that
it would buy Rite Aid Corp for more than $9.4 billion in
cash, significantly bolstering its influence with drug makers
and pharmacy benefit managers.(nyti.ms/1OX8Zxc)
- General Motors Co is recalling about 1.4 million
vehicles, including about 1.3 million in the United States,
because oil dripping on hot engine components has continued to
cause fires despite three earlier recalls, the automaker said on
Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1KEoGBF)
- Anthony J. Albanese, the top financial regulator in New
York State, announced his pending departure in an internal
memorandum on Tuesday, seeking to dispel recent reports that he
was resigning over a feud with the office of Governor Andrew
Cuomo. (nyti.ms/1RdrYS0)
- The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it had awarded a
contract to build the next-generation long-range strike bomber,
with an initial value of $21.4 billion, to Northrop Grumman Corp
, which already makes the B-2 bomber. (nyti.ms/1WhQL8E)
- The pressure on the medical testing company Theranos
intensified Tuesday when the Food and Drug Administration
released two reports saying the company had used an unapproved
medical device, did not adequately follow up on customer
complaints and had various deficiencies in quality control
procedures. (nyti.ms/1LB9l94)
