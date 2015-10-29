PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 29

Oct 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Leaders of the United Automobile Workers approved a tentative four-year deal with General Motors that includes a more lucrative signing bonus than what Fiat Chrysler workers were given, and $1.9 billion in new investments that will retain or create 3,300 jobs at a dozen G.M. sites. (nyti.ms/1P6KdJF)

- Deutsche Bank AG, the German financial giant with a big presence on Wall Street, is close to settling one of the many government investigations it currently faces. In a deal that is expected to be announced as soon as next week, Deutsche Bank would pay at least $200 million to resolve investigations into its dealings with countries like Iran and Syria, according to officials briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1LYXCPm)

- The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, after a two-day meeting of its policy-making committee, that it would keep rates near zero for now, as expected, but it added an unusually explicit statement that it would consider raising rates at its final meeting of the year in mid-December. (nyti.ms/1RCvGUX)

- European policy makers moved ahead on Wednesday with plans to begin subjecting cars to on-the-road testing of exhaust emissions, rather than rely solely on laboratory tests. (nyti.ms/1GxXUQJ)

- Hyatt Hotels Corp is in talks to acquire Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc, two people briefed on the matter said, a combination that would create one of the largest lodging chains in the world. Hyatt is preparing a cash-and-stock bid that could be announced within the next few weeks, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. The discussions may yet fall apart, they said. (nyti.ms/1jSQ3TA) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)