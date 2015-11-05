PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 5

Nov 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Expedia Inc said it had agreed to acquire HomeAway Inc for $3.9 billion, adding vacation rentals to its wide swath of online travel booking options. (nyti.ms/1MdPtXu)

- Facebook Inc on Wednesday posted another quarter of robust revenue growth - up 41 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, to $4.5 billion - fueled by its mobile advertising business and an increase in daily users. (nyti.ms/1GMEMyi)

- A Senate committee has started an investigation into the large drug price increases by Turing Pharmaceuticals and three other companies such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, responding to public concern about escalating prices for critical medicines. (nyti.ms/1OpOV6D)

- After a long period of quiet, the price of the virtual currency Bitcoin is surging again as signs of interest from China and Wall Street have helped kick off a new speculative frenzy. (nyti.ms/1Sq3Uwa)

- The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise its benchmark interest rate in December as long as economic growth continues, two senior Fed officials said on Wednesday, hammering that message in repeated public remarks. (nyti.ms/1Wxp9Sq) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)