PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 5

- Expedia Inc said it had agreed to acquire
HomeAway Inc for $3.9 billion, adding vacation rentals
to its wide swath of online travel booking options. (nyti.ms/1MdPtXu)
- Facebook Inc on Wednesday posted another quarter of
robust revenue growth - up 41 percent in the third quarter from
a year earlier, to $4.5 billion - fueled by its mobile
advertising business and an increase in daily users. (nyti.ms/1GMEMyi)
- A Senate committee has started an investigation into the
large drug price increases by Turing Pharmaceuticals and three
other companies such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc,
responding to public concern about escalating prices for
critical medicines. (nyti.ms/1OpOV6D)
- After a long period of quiet, the price of the virtual
currency Bitcoin is surging again as signs of interest from
China and Wall Street have helped kick off a new speculative
frenzy. (nyti.ms/1Sq3Uwa)
- The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise its benchmark
interest rate in December as long as economic growth continues,
two senior Fed officials said on Wednesday, hammering that
message in repeated public remarks. (nyti.ms/1Wxp9Sq)
