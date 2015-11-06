PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 6

Nov 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The New York attorney general has begun an investigation
of Exxon Mobil Corp to determine whether the company
lied to the public about the risks of climate change or to
investors about how such risks might hurt the oil business. (nyti.ms/1Osgw7n)
- European Union officials on Thursday put a positive
economic spin on the bloc's refugee crisis. In a forecast,
officials predicted that the 3 million migrants expected over
the next three years would provide at least a small lift - a net
gain of perhaps a quarter of 1 percent to the European economy
by 2017. (nyti.ms/1L0kMDr)
- In an effort to appease young investment bankers over the
last few years, Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their
salaries and gave them Saturdays off. Goldman Sachs announced on
Thursday a three-part initiative to reduce analysts' temptation
to leave the bank after two years for private equity, hedge
funds or the corporate world. (nyti.ms/1LTHHnR)
- A jury in Manhattan on Thursday found two former London
traders, Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, guilty in the first
convictions in the United States stemming from the global
investigation into the rigging of an interest rate benchmark
known as Libor. (nyti.ms/1NST93F)
- William Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank
of New York, continued to press senior bankers to clean up the
culture of their firms so that they can avoid the sort of recent
scandals that have undermined the reputations of big banks. (nyti.ms/1LTJfy8)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)