PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 12

- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said on Wednesday that it
had completed an agreement to acquire its closest rival,
SABMiller Plc, for nearly $106 billion, creating what
it said would be the first "truly global brewer." (nyti.ms/1kqB1oj)
- On Tuesday, T-Mobile US Inc, the nation's
third-largest wireless carrier, said customers could stream as
many videos as they want. Many customers cheered the
announcement. But supporters of new net neutrality rules urged
the Federal Communications Commission, which passed the rules
this year after acrimonious debate, to consider taking up the
issue.(nyti.ms/1kObLbn)
- The Internet conglomerate IAC/InterActiveCorp
offered on Wednesday to buy Angie's List Inc, the
repository of online reviews for home repairs and other
services, for about $512 million, taking its offer public after
being rebuffed. (nyti.ms/1kqCJ9a)
- Airbnb on Wednesday introduced a lengthy treatise pledging
a renewed spirit of cooperation with local governments. Called
the Airbnb Community Compact, the document outlines several ways
that the popular company plans to work with municipalities. (nyti.ms/1NsnSlq)
