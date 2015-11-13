PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 13

Nov 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen, trying to get to the bottom of its emissions-cheating scandal, on Thursday pressured employees to tell what they know, announcing an amnesty program for informants that will expire by month-end. (nyti.ms/1MZPCn3)

- Federal Reserve officials, poised to start raising the central bank's benchmark interest rate in December, are turning from the question of whether to act to how quickly the Fed should raise rates thereafter. (nyti.ms/1NtZcJs)

- Citigroup Inc, as it begins to retool its retail operations and tries to revamp its image in the United States, is borrowing ideas from its overseas branches. The bank has begun a rollout of a futuristic "smart branch" model in Manhattan that jettisons the usual branch features in favor of digital services that are more in keeping with the atmosphere of an Apple store. It already has 100 such locations in Europe, Asia and Latin America. (nyti.ms/1HLJNlP)

- Massachusetts' securities regulator is taking aim at an affiliate of American Realty Capital, accusing it of faking proxy votes for a September shareholder meeting that was crucial to the planned $378 million sale of American Realty businesses to the private equity giant Apollo Global Management.(nyti.ms/1O6sXCR)

