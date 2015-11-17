PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 17

Nov 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The black population of Baltimore is double that of the
white population. Yet in 2013, banks made more than twice as
many mortgage loans to whites in the city as they did to blacks,
according to a new study that will be released on Tuesday by the
National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a consumer advocacy
group. (nyti.ms/20YkjgO)
- American and French officials say there is still no
definitive evidence to back up their presumption that the
terrorists who massacred 129 people in Paris used new,
difficult-to-crack encryption technologies to organize the
plot.(nyti.ms/20YkuIP)
- The for-profit college operator Education Management Corp
will forgive loans to about 80,000 former students
nationwide as part of an agreement with state attorneys general
resulting from a multiyear investigation of the company's
aggressive recruitment practices. (nyti.ms/20YkEjD)
- Some of the richest investors on Wall Street, including
Daniel Loeb, David Einhorn and William Ackman, lost billions of
dollars in the last quarter because the shares of the companies
they placed bullish bets on plummeted over the summer and fall.
(nyti.ms/20Yl09R)
- Pandora Media announced on Monday that it intended
to acquire the assets of Rdio, a highly regarded but struggling
online radio service, for $75 million in cash. (nyti.ms/20Ylg8I)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)