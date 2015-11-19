PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 19

Nov 19 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Square Inc priced its initial public offering at $9 after it was unable to get demand from investors within the $11 to $13 range it was seeking. (nyti.ms/1I0fgRn)

- Pfizer Inc is nearing a deal to buy Allergan Plc , a rival drug maker that has its headquarters in Ireland, for as much as $150 billion, potentially helping the company move its corporate citizenship abroad and reduce its tax bill, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1I0fqrX)

- Leaders of United Automobile Workers union said on Wednesday that a slight majority of workers at Ford Motor Co have so far voted against a proposed new labor agreement. (nyti.ms/1I0fzvi)

- Robert Dall, an investment banker and pioneer of the mortgage bond market on Wall Street, died on Sunday at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. He was 81. (nyti.ms/1PBhfTW)

- The New York attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, has named two top lieutenants, who will split oversight of criminal and civil cases brought by the office. (nyti.ms/1PBhhv9) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)