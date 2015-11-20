PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 20

Nov 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal regulators on Thursday approved a genetically engineered salmon as fit for human consumption, making it the first genetically altered animal to be cleared for American supermarkets and dinner tables. (nyti.ms/1kJKB65)

- With less than 24 hours before the release of Adele's first album in nearly five years, the major digital music services were informed that "25" would not be available for streaming, according to three people with direct knowledge of the plans. (nyti.ms/1kJKMye)

- UnitedHealth Group Inc, one of the nation's largest health insurance companies, stunned investors on Thursday morning when it significantly lowered its profit estimates, placing the blame for an expected loss of hundreds of millions of dollars on selling individual policies under the federal health care law. (nyti.ms/1kJKWpd)

- The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service on Thursday issued new rules aimed at discouraging American companies from moving their headquarters abroad in search of lower tax rates. (nyti.ms/1kJKY0k)

- Google said on Thursday that Diane Greene, one of its board members, would now head its cloud business that caters to companies. (nyti.ms/1kJL9sB)