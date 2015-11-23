PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 23

Nov 23 The following are the top stories on The
- Some of Puerto Rico's most influential creditors are for
the first time signaling support for the broad outline of a
government proposal to overhaul the island's crushing debts.(nyti.ms/1MMbs89)
- Pfizer Inc has clinched a blockbuster merger with
a fellow drug maker, one worth more than $150 billion, that can
best be described in superlatives. When it is announced - most
likely on Monday, people briefed on the matter said - the deal
to buy Allergan Plc, the maker of Botox, would be one
of the biggest ever takeovers in the health care industry. (nyti.ms/1MMbzkh)
- Petco is near an agreement to be acquired by CVC Capital
Partners and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board for $4.7
billion, a person briefed on the matter said on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1MMbAoi)
- Frustrated by the pending shutdown of two nuclear power
plants on Lake Ontario, Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to order
state regulators to mandate that, by 2030, half of all power
consumed by New Yorkers be generated from renewable sources that
emit much less carbon dioxide, people briefed on the matter
said. (nyti.ms/1MMbQ6M)
