PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 23

Nov 23 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Some of Puerto Rico's most influential creditors are for the first time signaling support for the broad outline of a government proposal to overhaul the island's crushing debts.(nyti.ms/1MMbs89)

- Pfizer Inc has clinched a blockbuster merger with a fellow drug maker, one worth more than $150 billion, that can best be described in superlatives. When it is announced - most likely on Monday, people briefed on the matter said - the deal to buy Allergan Plc, the maker of Botox, would be one of the biggest ever takeovers in the health care industry. (nyti.ms/1MMbzkh)

- Petco is near an agreement to be acquired by CVC Capital Partners and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board for $4.7 billion, a person briefed on the matter said on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1MMbAoi)

- Frustrated by the pending shutdown of two nuclear power plants on Lake Ontario, Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to order state regulators to mandate that, by 2030, half of all power consumed by New Yorkers be generated from renewable sources that emit much less carbon dioxide, people briefed on the matter said. (nyti.ms/1MMbQ6M) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)